RevolutionNow: Protest is Treason, Terrorism – IGP

The Nigeria Police Force has described the planned ‘Revolution Now’ protests being convened by Omoyele Sowore as treasonable and acts of terrorism.

Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), had declared August 5 as the commencement date of the revolution protests tagged ‘Days of Rage’ across the country to demand for a better Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a statement released on the Force’s verified Twitter handle @PoliceNG on Saturday, warned the proponents of the protest that the police will not stand idly-by and watch any individual or group in the society cause anarchy in the land.

Adamu advised parents not to allow their children to be used in whatever form to cause a breach of law and order in the country.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media by the ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others’, inciting Nigerians, home and abroad to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 5th August, 2019 with the sole aim of forcing a regime change in the country.

“The Force wishes to state unequivocally that the call amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism and will therefore not stand idly-by and watch any individual or group in the society cause anarchy in the land.

“While acknowledging the rights of Nigerians to embark on protest, the Force wishes to note that such rights should not translate to a violent and forceful change of government which clearly is the meaning of ‘revolution’.

“Needless to state that Nigeria is a democratic republic and has well-defined processes for change of government, exercised periodically during various cycle of elections.

“The Force therefore warns the organizers, sponsors, allies, supporters, associates and sympathisers of the group ‘Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria’ to, in their own interest, steer clear of any such planned protest, demonstration, acts of incitement and proposed “revolution”, as the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any individual or group engaged or found participating in the above planned criminal act.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore enjoined to impress on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used in whatever form by any person or group of persons to cause breach of law and order in the country.

“The Police will work with other Law Enforcement Agencies and positive minded Nigerians to protect, defend and secure our public peace and space.”