Revealed! ‘Why Psquare broke up’ – Reno Omokri

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has revealed the reasons why popular Nigerian singing duo, Psquare, broke up.

In two tweets on Tuesday, Omokri suggested that twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare, broke up due to their inability to manage money and women.

Speaking on money and women in his #RenoNuggets on Tuesday, Omokri wrote, warned that one is like the other and must be treated with wisdom.

He wrote:

“Dear men,

Money is like a woman. treat money well and it will stay, and even have children for you. Treat it bad and it will leave. Treat money like a woman you love. Learn what it likes. Appreciate it and it will increase in value and population.

Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships.”

Maker of hits spanning over a decade, Psquare became defunct in 2017 after Peter and Paul went their separate ways but stayed in the music industry.

Peter became Mr P while Paul goes by the stage name Rudeboy.