Revealed! ‘Why Buhari, APC Want Onnoghen Out’ – Timi Frank

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has disclosed that the planned arraignment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) is meant to anoint another CJN, who would help legitimise President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure at the Supreme Court.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, condemned the haste and the illegality apparent in the move by Buhari and the APC to get Onnoghen replaced at all cost before the February presidential elections, which they have concluded plans to rig in their favour.

He called on the international community to note Buhari and the APC’s desperation to cling to power, especially their plan to rig and use the judiciary to legitimise their illegal return to office.

“Nigerians are not surprised at the desperation and haste by Buhari and the APC to illegally get Justice Onnoghen out of the Supreme Court and install a pliant CJN before the presidential elections in February,”

“Knowing that Nigerians have rejected them and their inept, clueless, lifeless and incompetent administration, they are now in a panic mode. But what they don’t know is that Nigerians are ready for them as they have resolved not to be fooled anymore. They will definitely be voted out but they are preparing ground for a spontaneous and massive crisis that will engulf the entire country should they rig the elections.

“They want to bring in a new CJN that will not only be of northern origin, but would do their evil bidding after rigging the elections. But I want to warn them not to take Nigerians for granted,” the former deputy national publicity secretary said.