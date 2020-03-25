Revealed: The top 10 best paid managers in football

The massive salaries of footballers attract much attention and debate across the globe – and for good reason as these guys take home obscene wages.

Managers, on the other hand tend to be away from the spotlight in terms of salaries even if they too get paid eye-watering amounts.

We take a look at the top 10 highest-earning football managers on the planet, and of course, the biggest names are in it.

Number one on the list is Diego Simeone, who reportedly earns a massive annual wage of £36.7m at Atletico Madrid.

El-Cholo is the heart and soul of an Atleti side that has challenged the status quo in Spanish football in recent years – winning the title in 2014.

Second on the list is former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, presently at Inter Milan and in hunt for a first Serie A title since 2010.

Conte is closely followed by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Spurs Jose Mourinho completing the top five.

Check out the top 10 below.

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) £36.7m Antonio Conte (Inter Milan) £27.2m Pep Guardiola (Man City £24.5m Jurgen Klopp ( Liverpool) £21.8m

5=. Jose Mourinho (Tottenham)/Zinedine Zidane ( Real Madrid ) £20.9m