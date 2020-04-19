Revealed: The Private Hospital where Abba Kyari died

The private hospital in Lagos where Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari died, has been revealed.

According to Prof Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, the hospital is a government-accredited facility.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Professor Abayomi said First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, where Mr Kyari was being treated for COVID-19 infection is a biosecurity-compliant COVID-19 facility accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID-19 emergency response team,” Professor Abayomi said.

In the aftermath of the death of Mr. Kyari on Friday, many have questioned why he flouted government health officials’ recommendations by treating himself in a private facility.

In a related development, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health, said the federal government had not accredited any private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

While speaking during the briefing by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja, the minister noted that although some private hospitals have shown interest to treat the virus, none have met the criteria to receive approval yet.