Revealed! Osimhen rejected Man United offer out of respect for Ighalo

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen reportedly turned down a summer transfer to Manchester United because he did not want to disrespect compatriot Odion Ighalo.

The 21-year-old striker completed an African record 81 million euros move from Lille to Napoli last month.

In a recent interview with Complete Sports, his brother claimed he rejected the move due to Ighalo’s presence.

“It is very true that Manchester United wanted Victor, but he told me something like he had too much respect for Odion Ighalo to be competing for shirts with his senior colleague,” Andrew Osimhen said.

“My brother holds Ighalo in high esteem and he just didn’t see himself going to Old Trafford to battle for a striking role with the highest goalscorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.”

Osimhen bagged an eight-minute hat-trick on his Napoli debut during a pre-season friendly win against L’Aquila last month, and has gone on to score three more in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has, however, warned Napoli fans to be patient with their big-money signing.

“It’s too easy to get excited now, we’ve got to give him time and let him work, not put pressure on,” said Gattuso.

“He is an important player and we paid a lot for him, but there were no doubts he would give us something different that we haven’t had in my time here. There’s a long way to go.”

