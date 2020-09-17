‘Reunited’, Omotola Ekeinde Shares Beautiful Family Portrait

Omotola Ekeinde is one happy mama as her family is reunited with all the kids back home.

The Nollywood actress shared beautiful images of herself, husband and four kids, revealing that her oldest child, Princess, is now a masters degree holder.

The proud mama shared that Princess is the first member of the family to achieve the academic feat and her post graduate degree is in the field of Tourism and Hospitality.

Recall that during the height of the Corona virus pandemic, Omotola Ekeinde had revealed that her husband, Captain Ekeinde, flew a private jet to go pick up their two youngest children. It looks like all the members of the family have made it back home, safe and happy.

