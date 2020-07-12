Returnee speaks on monstrous experience in Lebanon

Twenty-nine Nigerians evacuated from Lebanon arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

The relieved returnees were received by officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, among others.

Among them is Peace Busari, who was offered for sale on Facebook for $1000 by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, now in custody.

Another is 31-year-old Temitope Arowolo, who was being prosecuted in Lebanon over alleged theft and attempted murder.

Arowolo, in a brief interaction with journalists, said Lebanon was like a hell for her.

She said:

“I’m happy being home. Going to Lebanon is like (going to) a hell. Nobody knows that will happen there. I advise other girls to stay here in Nigeria and try to make it the way the Lord puts them through, because going outside there was like a hell, not only in Lebanon. What I experienced in Lebanon, I pray even not for Satan to experience it.”

Arowolo’s employer had accused her of stealing $5,000 and attempting to kill him.

Her prosecution in court had been stalled as the accusers failed to show up, while she was granted bail.

The committee had, however, said it was established that Arowolo suffered abuse and sexual harassment from the husband of her employer, Mahmoud Zahran, during her sojourn in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

