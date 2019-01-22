Retired Policeman, 55, Claims 14-year-old as Wife

A 55-year old retired police officer, Mr Oliver Ugbaga, was on Monday arraigned at a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a minor.

Ugbaga was charged with “Procuration of a Minor and Rape’’ punishable under Sections 276 and 284 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that a petition by one Mrs Grace Okoha of Iniongum, Wadata, Makurdi, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command, was received on Dec. 14, 2018.

Ishaya said that the petitioner stated that her 14-year-old daughter went out on Dec. 7, 2018 but did not come back.

“She stated that all efforts to trace her whereabouts proved abortive until Dec. 8, 2018 when the accused came to her house and told her that he had taken the girl as his wife.

“The petitioner further stated that the accused thereafter, warned her not to report the matter to anybody,’’ she said.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused was arrested during police investigation and he confessed committing the crime.

Mr Prince Agbo, counsel to the accused, applied for bail for his client, promising to comply with the bail conditions.

The Magistrate, Mr Peter Chaha, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.