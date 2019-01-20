‘Retired Generals Have Ganged Up Against Buhari’ – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says many retired generals have ganged up against the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Saturday at the party’s presidential rally in Minna, Niger state, Oshiomhole said the generals do not want Buhari to spend eight years in office.

“Many of the retired generals are ganging up against President Buhari, that he will not do eight years while they did more than eight years,” he said.

“The generals, especially past leaders, have ganged up and reached a conclusion that President Buhari should not continue.

“When he ruled more than eight years, and when he ruled for more than eight years, they do not want Buhari to complete his tenure.

“Why do they believe Nigeria belongs to them?

“Let us not forget that Buhari was removed after spending less than three years and was put in prison for three years because he was fighting corruption.”

The former Edo State governor told the people to disregard rumours that the ruling party had plans to rig the elections.

“As a progressive, I strongly believe in one man one vote, one General one vote, one woman one vote, one youth one vote. I don’t believe in rigging,” he said.

“We remain a firm believer of one man, one vote, one woman, one vote and one former head of state, one vote.”