ResurrectionChallenge: Man ‘Resurrected’ by Prophet Lukau, ‘Dies’ Again

A Zimbabwean man who was resurrected by South African based pastor Alph Lukau, Brighton “Elliot” Moyo, has reportedly died “again”.

Sources say Elliot died last week in St Luke’s, his village. Well it appears to be for real this time, as he was buried on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, they had no children.

“His stomach started swelling and didn’t stop for three days and on the third day he died,” said a close family member.

When he came to Alleluia Ministries International there were reports that he was HIV positive, had kidney failure and he also had TB (tuberculosis).

When contacted to find out if he will perform another ‘resurrection’, an official close to Pastor Lukau stressed that what happened at AMI was NOT a resurrection because Elliot was already alive when he was brought before Pastor Lukau.

He went on to give a lengthy explanation about what really happened on the day, stressing that all that he was saying has video evidence as the so-called “resurrection” was recorded.

“It was not a resurrection. They (Elliot’s family) were close followers of our church but they are not members. So when Elliot died, they heard movements in the coffin and brought the hearse to Pastor Alph.

“Then Pastor Alph was called downstairs it was because Elliot’s family had said they felt movements in the coffin and decided to bring the hearse to him.

“When they got to the church they spoke to one of the guys who normally attends to people who come to church sick. There is normally many who come bed-ridden and some in ambulances or on wheelchairs and they receive instant healing. Those are some of the miracles that happen at AMI.

“So the same happened with the hearse. When the guys saw the coffin they asked what was happening and were told that the family felt movements in the coffin and they believed that there was something happening in that coffin.

“So as you can see on the video, a lady ran into the building painting, to call Pastor Alph. From the way she was breathing and talking, you can tell she was shocked. So they told Pastor Alph there is a coffin outside and the person inside was moving.

“Pastor Alph went outside and he opened the coffin and when he did so, immediately and when you watch the video you will also see this, he said, “He is breathing. And then he said to the church let us pray for strength into the man’s body not for resurrecting him. He did not say we are resurrecting him, no – what I’m telling you is exactly what is on the video.

“He then called him and said, “Elliot, Elliot, come out” something that anyone who would have been told that there is movement in a coffin would do.

“So it was not a resurrection. God just wanted us to come and celebrate what had already happened and he just used AMI to celebrate what was done already. Then he went into the church and people celebrated.”

It remains to be seen if Alph Lukau has another say on the matter…