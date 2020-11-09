Restructuring is inevitable – Senator Orji tells Buhari

Senator Theodore Orji has said the restructuring of the nation’s political architecture was inevitable in light of present day realities.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend ahead of his 70th birthday anniversary, Orji, the senator representing Abia Central, said national dialogue and genuine commitment to implement its resolutions would go a long way to douse the tension in the country and give all ethnic groups a sense of belonging.

He said: “The advice is already on the table and that is restructuring. If there are dissident voices, call them and discuss with them. Find out the cause of their agitation and work out ways to address their grievances. See how you can bring them in and fully integrate them into the system. That is what will solve the problem of the country. Call the dissident voices to a conference. There is nothing bad in discussing with the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB).

“If you don’t discuss with them, they will continue to give you trouble.”

On the agitation for resource control otherwise called derivation principle, the former Abia governor said it should not be foreclosed to ensure a sense of justice and lasting peace in the polity.

“The resources are coming from somewhere. You are producing and you are not getting enough, will you keep quiet? You will be shouting every day. You see the people of Niger Delta shouting every day. We should restructure with resource control, with all those areas, we know the areas that are sensitive. Call the dissidents to a conference and discuss with them.”

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution, Orji insisted that the South-East geopolitical zone is shortchanged and deserve an additional state.

“The South-East geopolitical zone is disadvantaged in terms of geographical configuration. That is why we want to take the advantage of the ongoing constitution review process to push for the creation of additional state so that we could have at least six states like other geopolitical zones. We will do everything possible to abide by the constitution so that we would make it a reality. We are not keeping quiet on the matter at all.”

