‘Respect’ Trailer Featuring Jennifer Hudson in Aretha Franklin Biopic is Here

Last night, MGM released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson.

The film follows the rise of Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom. And from the clip, Hudson is seen wearing that legendary role as she belts out the title song. And this intercuts with scenes of Franklin working to become a successful recording artist.

Our favourite scene is when she demands respect, telling one executive to call her “Miss Franklin.”

Franklin died in 2018.

The movie also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Marc Maron, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.

The trailer was released during Sunday night’s BET Awards, during which Hudson performed Franklin’s “Young, Gifted and Black.”

The movie will be released in December.

Watch the trailer below.

