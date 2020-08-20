Kate Henshaw Warns Parents to Keep Their Kids Off Social Media

Kate Henshaw is urging parents to desist from posting their children on social media.

The Nollywood actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts in reaction to an article where a mother found her infant daughter on a paedophilic website.

 

Kate Henshaw advised that though it may be hard, parents should protect their children. When the kids are old enough to realise the dangers and navigate the world, they can go on social media themselves.

She tweeted;

“I know it’s hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media.

