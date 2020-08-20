Kate Henshaw Warns Parents to Keep Their Kids Off Social Media

Kate Henshaw is urging parents to desist from posting their children on social media.

The Nollywood actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts in reaction to an article where a mother found her infant daughter on a paedophilic website.

Terrified Mum warns parents to protect their children's social media privacy after finding stolen snaps of her baby girl in a paedophile website. The comments are appalling.😖 https://t.co/lthk7IUU2x — KẹlẹChi🦹🏾‍♀️ 勇敢_珍贵™ (@PluckyPrecious) August 19, 2020

Kate Henshaw advised that though it may be hard, parents should protect their children. When the kids are old enough to realise the dangers and navigate the world, they can go on social media themselves.

She tweeted;

“I know it’s hard but resist the urge to put your children out there on social media.

When they are old enough to know the dangers associated with it, then …..

Many are roaming, watching, tracking, with evil intentions.

May God protect our children in this new age. — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) August 20, 2020

