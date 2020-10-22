Residents seize police helicopter in Edo

Residents of Oluku near Benin, the Edo State capital have impounded a police helicopter that missed its route and mistakenly landed in an open space in the community.

The residents, who immediately surrounded the helicopter, claimed it was on a surveillance mission, wondering what the police team wanted in the area during the #EndSARS protests.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, has yet to issue a statement on the development which comes after a series of attacks on a number of police formations.

Governor Godwin Obaseki announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew Tuesday following the outbreak of violence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

