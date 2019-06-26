Residents Scamper for Safety as Papua New Guinea Volcano Erupts

Papua New Guinea’s volatile Ulawun volcano — designated one of the world’s most hazardous — erupted Wednesday, spewing lava high in the air and sending residents fleeing.

A pilot for Niugini Helicopters flying near the crater witnessed a column of lava spurting vertically into the equatorial sky, along with ash that has been belching since early morning.

Ulawun, on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain, is listed as one of 16 “Decade Volcanoes” targeted for research because they pose a significant risk of large, violent eruptions.

Witnesses told AFP that the lava had cut off the main highway in the north of the island.

“The volcanic activity at Mt Ulawun began at 7:00 am this morning after the slight rumbling and light emission,” Leo Porikura, an official with the West New Britain Disaster Office, told AFP earlier.

“The Rabaul Volcano Observatory has declared a stage one alert warning of a possible eruption.”

Witnesses had reported ash spewing out of the 2,334 metre (7,657 foot) summit, sending trails spanning high overhead.

“The sky has turned black,” said Kingsly Quou, manager of the nearby Mavo Estates palm plantation.

Quou said that villagers living at the base of the volcano had already been evacuated and he and his colleagues were gathering their belongings.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said the ash reached more than 13 kilometres (44,000 feet) into the air.

The bureau’s Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre issued a “red” warning to airlines, indicating the eruption was imminent, although there is not believed to be an immediate threat for flight routes.

Thousands of people live in the shadow of Ulawun, despite it being one of the most active volcanoes in the country.