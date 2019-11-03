Residents rescue 2 kids hidden in Casket by Kidnappers [Video]

There was pandemonium in Alaoji community in Abia State after residents reportedly nabbed some suspected kidnappers on their way out of the community with two kids hidden in caskets.

After the kidnappers’ were stopped, a video of the rescued kids and residents searching the vehicle containing caskets was posted on social media.

Eyewitnesses say the two kids were rescued by residents of the community while the caskets were being conveyed out of the community by the suspects.

“The kids were hidden in two caskets discovered from the kidnappers. While the suspects were conveying the caskets out of the town, their vehicle developed a fault and they were apprehended by youths in the community,” an eyewitness who does not want his name mentioned said.

The incident was said to have caused uproar in the community as residents trooped out to catch a glimpse of the kids hidden in the caskets.

Check out the video below.