Residents loot COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Yola

Some residents have reportedly looted COVID-19 palliatives stored in a warehouse at Kwana-Waya in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

In a viral video on social media, residents could be seen carting away with food supplements as they call on other residents to “come out for free shopping”.

“Yola people, come out for free shopping,” indistinct voices beckoned, in one of the videos.

The Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the breach at the COVID-19 storehouse.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, had dispatched a team of policemen to the scene.

He said, “We heard that hundreds of people have gathered and are looting foodstuff at a storage facility in Kwana-waya.

“We have mobilised policemen and (they) are on our way to the scene in order to restore peace and order in the area.”

The Yola incident comes after similar raids on warehouses in Osun, Lagos, Kwara, Cross River, Kaduna and Plateau States.

