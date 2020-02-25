Residents cry as hoodlums burn churches, houses in Jos suburb

Shortly after the attack by hoodlums on the Management of University of Jos that resulted in burning of homes and churches in Naraguta village, the National President of Anaguta Youth Movement (AYM), Deacon Moses Dawang, has urged Anaguta people to stop annexing land belonging to the University of Jos.

He urged the management of the institution to continue with the demarcation of their properties saying the university had legitimately acquired the land that led to the protest by some hoodlums.

Dawang disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Jos and vowed to deal with anyone who further causes any form of upheavals in Naraguta community.

“We are calling on all Anaguta people that are alienating the property belonging to the University of Jos, to stop forth with or we shall handle them appropriately,” he said.

“Anaguta community is aware that University of Jos has acquired the land in question and has proper documents to that effect from the B.P.E and has every right to use such lands as it deems fit.

“Any individual or group of persons that have any issue with University of Jos acquisition of any land should follow legal means of addressing his or their grievances rather than resulting to self-help which will lead to break down of law and order.”

He said the community is aware that the University of Jos has legitimately and properly acquired every land it is situated upon.

“We the Anaguta Youths Movement are encouraging the authorities of University of Jos and the government to continue the demarcation of all their legitimate lands in order to secure and protect government properties against land grabbers, speculators and hoodlums who are bent on taking advantage of the university land that is not fenced.”

Dawang appealed to government to bring succour to innocent community members whose houses were burnt and churches destroyed.

“We call on the government to urgently reach out to our community that suffered great loss as a result of last Saturday’s attack as our people are left without houses and churches that were destroyed by the hoodlums in the guise of protesting against the demarcation of land by the university authorities.

“The question is, what have churches and native houses got to do with the activities of University of Jos? There is more to it, the action is purely criminal and expansionist.”