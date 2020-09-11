Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike.

Dr Aliyu Sokumba who is the President of NARD, confirmed this Thursday evening, saying the doctors will review the progress made in talks with the Federal Government in two weeks.

This comes after the Federal Government and the doctors reached an agreement in a bid to end the industrial action Wednesday.

After the meeting, the Federal said an additional N8.9 billion has been approved to pay up a large chunk of the June 2020 COVID-19 allowance to all health workers across the nation,

This was revealed by Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ngige stated that the implementation of the payment of the Special Hazard and Inducement Allowance has been concluded, with a mandate sent to the Central Bank of Nigeria for payments to start with effect from September 9.

The minister noted that this will bring the total disbursement to about N288 billion.

