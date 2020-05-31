Resident Doctors give FG 14-day ultimatum as strike looms

Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors has threatened to go on strike, issuing the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum.

The ultimatum was issued by the NARD in Bauchi on Saturday at the end of its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting with the theme: ‘Health Inequalities and Social Determinants of Health in Nigeria.

The National President, Dr. Sokomba Aliyu, who read the communique at the end of the OGM, lamented that some of its members were intimidated, harassed and maltreated in Lagos, Kaduna, Plateau States and FCT while performing their duties.

Dr Aliyu faulted the sacking of 26 members at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Plateau State in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also faulted the Kaduna State government for slashing the salaries of its members by 25 percent.

Aliyu said, “NARD demands immediate recall of the sacked resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital and payment of their salaries.

“NARD demands immediate implementation of the revised hazard allowance, payment of COVID-19 inducement allowance. NARD condemns all illegal deductions in salaries of our members by some state governments and demands an immediate refund.”

“NARD calls on security agencies to stop the harassment and assault of doctors while carrying out their legitimate activities.“The association hereby issues a 14-day ultimatum to the government to meet her demands failure of which the association cannot guarantee industrial harmony.”

The National President said that the NARD also demands a supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other consumables to all health facilities across the country as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

