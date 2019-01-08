“Reservoir Dogs” Actor Robert Ruth Dies at 82

Robert Ruth is dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died December 29 of complications of pneumonia in Torrance, California, his son Monty Ruth said.

Ruth is famous for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 film Reservoir Dogs and the1994 film Pulp Fiction. He also starred in the 2001 episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, catch Me If You Can, and many others. Plus, he also contributed his voice as a boxing announcer in Rocky (1976) and as a cockroach in A Bug’s Life (1998).

Beyond the big screen, Ruth who served as a demolitions expert during the Korean War, appeared 65 times doing comedy skits with Johnny Carson as a member of The Mighty Carson Art Players.

Ruth is survived by his children Monty, Adam and Regan, grandchildren Ashleigh and Bridget and ex-wife Ann.

He was 82.