Reps to probe Sowore’s re-arrest

The House of Representatives on Tuesday said it will investigate last Friday’s invasion of a Federal High Court in Abuja by some masked operatives suspected to be from the Department of State Security (DSS).

The hooded men attempted to re-arrest #RevolutionNow Convener Omoyele Sowore inside the courtroom, after his release from the custody of (DSS) a day earlier.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu, who said the invasion was an embarrassment to the nation.

Elumelu expressed dismay about what he called exhibition of thuggery, brute force, lawlessness, contempt and disregard for the rule of law by the yet-to-be-identified persons within the precinct of the court.

The lawmaker said the videos of the incident, which have gone viral, show the suspected DSS operative attempting to bundle Sowore and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, away from the court room, while Sowore’s supporters were resisting them.

Elumelu said members of the civil society claimed that the unidentified masked men were agents of the DSS, while the department had denied, through its spokesman Peter Afunanya, that its personnel were never involved in the incident.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said the lawmakers must find out what actually happened to know the action to take about it.