Reps to probe plot to divert $308m Abacha Loot

The House of Representatives is set to investigate alleged plot to divert the $308 million Abacha loot using one of the construction giants in the country.

The decision of the House followed a motion sponsored by Rep. Ifeanyi Chudi Momah informing the House that the government was planning to divert the money to three critical projects for which provisions has already been made by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Authority.

The federal government had said that it intends to use the money to expedite work on three major infrastructure, i.e., Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja–Kano Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge may be diverted into private accounts.

The House has therefore directed its standing committee on Works to ensure that those 3 projects are not used as conduit pipe to short-change Nigerians again and report back its findings to House in 4 weeks’ time.

Rep. Ifeanyi Chudi Momah who raised the alarm said the government was planning to divert the Abacha loot to the project even when funding has never been the issue concerning the three projects which are being funded under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Imitative.

He said “the looted funds of Abacha that are supposed to be repatriated have now been projected to be used most of these projects even when funding has never been the issue”.