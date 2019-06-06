Reps to Hold Valedictory Session Today

The House of Representatives will today (Thursday) hold a valedictory session for the eight assembly led by Yakubu Dogara, the speaker.

Patrick Giwa, acting clerk of the lower legislative chamber, disclosed this in a notice to the lawmakers on Wednesday.

Giwa said all the lawmakers and invited guests should be seated at 10:30am ahead of the special session billed for 11am.

“This is to inform all Honourable Members that a Special Valedictory Session to end the  Eighth House of Representatives will hold on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the House Chamber by 11 a.m. prompt,” the clerk said in the notice.

“All honourable members and invited guests are to be seated by 10:30am.”

The ninth house is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

