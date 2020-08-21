Reps suspends committee hearings

The leadership of the House of Representatives has put on hold all investigative and committee hearings pending its resumption from annual vacation.

The Green chamber, which is observing its annual vacation, is expected to resume plenary on September 15.

This comes as house committees have been meeting to carry out their assigned oversight functions.

It is understood that the decision of the leadership was contained in a letter to Chairman of all Standing and Ad hoc Committees.

The letter was signed by Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano), with an order of compliance to House Clerk, Patrick Giwa.

