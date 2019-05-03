Reps Summon Buhari over Insecurity, Again

The House of Representatives has yet again summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it over the insecurity in the country.

The Green chamber summoned the president while deliberating on a motion on insecurity raised by Ahmed Safana from Katsina state.

This comes less than a month after the lawmakers summoned Buhari over the same issue bedevilling the country.

The president, who is currently away on a private trip to the UK, did not honour the summon till date.

At Thursday’s plenary, the lawmakers lamented the incessant killings being recorded in parts of the country as a result of attacks by bandits among others.

The latest of such attacks was on Wednesday night when several persons were kidnapped after bandits stormed a school in Zamfara State.

Yusuf Lasun, deputy speaker, said lack of adequate government policies and actions have been part of the major causes of the security challenges.

“Is there any government in the last eight years that have shown us why people are being killed? No government,” he said.

“The major problem is the kind of policy we give out, either at state or local govt level. It took Bill Gates to come and tell us in Nigeria that we’ve neglected health and education.”

The lawmakers subsequently resolved to summon the president to address them on efforts being made to tackle the insecurity in the country.