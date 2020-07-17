Reps summon Akpabio, NDDC MD

The House of Representatives on Friday summoned the embattled Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Both men are to appear before the investigative committee on Monday to answer questions on allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against them.

The summons was issued by the House Committee on NDDC at the continuation of its investigative hearing into the alleged missing N40 billion from NDDC funds.

This comes after the Acting Managing Director, Prof. Pondei and his team had walked out of the investigating hearing on Thursday.

Consequently, the committee also directed that the summons be served on them through the media or any other substitute means.

