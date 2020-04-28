Reps resume plenary amid COVID-19 Lockdown [Photos]

Nigeria’s House of Representatives resumed plenary on Tuesday in the capital Abuja amid an explosion of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced a one-week extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.

In a memo on Twitter Sunday, Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa, had announced that the lower chamber would be reconvening after virus-enforced hiatus.

The House had adjourned plenary on March 24, a week before the Federal Government ordered lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Giwa stated that the aides of the members and other staff of the House were to work from home for the time being while their principals reconvene at the hallowed chamber.

