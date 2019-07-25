Reps put Searchlight on FG’s Abandoned Projects

The House of Representatives has declared its resolve to set up a committee to investigate abandoned projects of the Federal Government from 1999 till date.

This followed a motion moved by Hon Francis Uduyok during the plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase on Wednesday in Abuja.

Uduyok expressed dismay at the alarming number of abandoned projects awarded to contractors by different governments, ministries, departments, agencies, commissions and boards since 1999.

The lawmaker said the projects awarded were estimated to be over 20,000 and payments of not less than 50 per cent amounting to billions of naira had been made in advance.

“Access roads like the East-West Road, awarded in 2006 and yet to be completed after more than a decade,” he said.

The House expressed concern that the abandoned projects contributed to the poor economic health of the country due to the inflationary rate obtained when the projects had to be revived.

It further stated that there was a need to factor in future budgetary allowances to ensure completion of the projects in line with the current administration’s plan towards national development.

An agreement was reached to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate abandoned projects from 1999 till date. The committee was given three months to complete its work.