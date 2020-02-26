Reps okay bill granting immunity to presiding officers

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to grant leaders of federal and state legislatures immunity from prosecution.

The ‘Bill for an Act to Alter Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Extend Immunity to Cover Presiding Officers of Legislative Institutions,’ sponsored by Mr Olusegun Odebunmi, was narrowly passed as members were divided over it.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, however put the caveat that he was against the bill and was not willing to benefit from the privilege should it be eventually passed and assented to.

He pointed out that he would only support the proposal where it would take effect from 2023 after the current leadership ends its tenure.

The lawmakers later resolved that the bill should be pushed to Nigerians, through a public hearing, to accept or reject it.