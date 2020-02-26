Reps okay bill granting immunity to presiding officers

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Reps okay bill granting immunity to presiding officers

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill seeking to grant leaders of federal and state legislatures immunity from prosecution.

The ‘Bill for an Act to Alter Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Extend Immunity to Cover Presiding Officers of Legislative Institutions,’ sponsored by Mr Olusegun Odebunmi, was narrowly passed as members were divided over it.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, however put the caveat that he was against the bill and was not willing to benefit from the privilege should it be eventually passed and assented to.

He pointed out that he would only support the proposal where it would take effect from 2023 after the current leadership ends its tenure.

The lawmakers later resolved that the bill should be pushed to Nigerians, through a public hearing, to accept or reject it.

,

Related Posts

‘Buhari’s refusal to resign is untenable’ – Ben Nwabueze

February 26, 2020

Visa ban: FG takes campaign to US

February 26, 2020

Boko Haram: Reps insist service chiefs must go

February 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *