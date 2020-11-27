Reps member jailed for lying under oath

A member of House of Representatives, representing the Balanga-Billiri Federal constituency in Gombe State and Vice Chairman of Solid Minerals Committee, Victor Mela, has been sentenced to one-month imprisonment.

A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, gave the judgement on Friday, stating that the lawmaker representing Mela of Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency had an option of fine.

On November 10, the legislator was found guilty of lying under oath in his CD001 INEC form submitted ahead of the 2019 general election.

The court had found that the lawmaker lied about his citizenship.

Investigation by the authorities revealed that Mela also has a British passport.

