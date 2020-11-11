Reps member convicted for lying on oath

The lawmaker representing Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency of Gombe State in the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, has been convicted for ‘lying on oath’ in his Form CF001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission as a candidate in the 2019 general elections.

The Chief Magistrates’ Court in Zone 6, Wuse area of Abuja which ruled on the case instituted against the Gombe politician by the police, however deferred sentencing him.

Reacting to the development in tweets shared on Tuesday evening November 10, Mela stated that he will be filing an appeal against the court’s decision.

He tweeted;

“Dear Constituents, Over the last few hours I have received several calls and messages from family, friends, associates, well-wishers and Constituents from within and outside the Country over my reported conviction by the Chief Magistrates’ Court over allegations of “False Declaration” in INEC FORM CF001 during the last National Assembly Elections.

“Let it be on record that, this case is a Direct Criminal Complaint instigated and filed by Hon. Ali Isa JC against my humble self at the FCT Police Area Command, Maitama.

“Let it also be on record that, I had earlier deposed to an affidavit at the FCT High Court to cure the defect in the above-mentioned INEC Form and also made necessary Newspaper Publications as required by law.

“Let it be known that a lot of water has passed under the bridge on matters relating to the mandate you gave me freely in 2019. In due course, we will let the cat out of the bag; and our people will know has transpired so far.

“While I maintain my innocence, and as I appeal against today’s decision of the Magistrate Court, I would like to call on our friends, supporters and our sympathizers to remain calm as well as be rest assured that I will challenge today’s perverse decision at the appellate court,I would like to call on our friends, supporters and our sympathizers to remain calm as well as be rest assured that I will challenge today’s perverse decision at the appellate court, immediately.

“In the same light, I will continue to discharge the functions of my Office as Legislator representing the good people of Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency, Gombe State.

“The House of Representatives seat which I occupy today as a result of your trust and believe in me remains intact. Together we shall prevail! Thank you all!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

