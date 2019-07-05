Reps Leadership: PDP Summons Elumelu

The national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Ndidi Elumelu and six other members of the House of Representatives over the minority leadership tussle rocking the lower legislative chamber of the national assembly.

Other members summoned are Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the decision to summon the six lawmakers was taken by the NWC at its 473 meeting held on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said the lawmakers were to come on Friday for a crucial meeting at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

“The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57) (3) of the Constitution of the PDP. The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10am,” the spokesman said.