Reps give Naval Chief 7-day ultimatum

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account has given a 7-day ultimatum to the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, to appear before the Committee.

Members of the Committee were incensed that the Chief of Naval Staff failed to honour their earlier invitation, and instead sent the Nigerian Navy’s Assistant Director of Budget, whom the lawmakers consider to be too low ranked to address the Parliament.

They asked the Chief of Naval Staff to ensure that he honours the invitation within seven days, Channels writes.

Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas is expected to respond to a query from the Auditor General of the Federation regarding certain activities within the Nigerian Navy.

This comes as the lower chamber launched various investigations into some sectors and agencies in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

