Reps ask NCC to extend deadline on blocking SIM cards without NIN

The House of Representatives has asked the National Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the 31st December deadline issued to SIM card owners to submit their National Identification Numbers (NIN) to their network providers or be blocked.

The motion was moved on Wednesday during plenary by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, who said two weeks is too short for 200million Nigerians to conclude the process.

The House lauds the intention of the NCC, for security reasons but wants the process to be extended to 10 weeks, considering the difficulty experienced by Nigerians in attaining the NIN.

The government on Tuesday stated that after the deadline, all SIMs without NINs should be blocked from the networks while a Ministerial Task Force comprising the minister and all the CEOs, among others, as members would monitor compliance by all networks.

