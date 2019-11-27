Reports: Messi allegedly wins sixth Ballon d’Or

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has reportedly already been told he has won a record sixth Ballon d’Or award.

Leaked reports in Spanish media also claim that a delegation from the organisers, France Football magazine, have already travelled to Barcelona to break the news to the 32-year-old.

While the ceremony is set for Monday, December 2, Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claims that the Argentine maestro has beaten off competition from Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Ot willl be Messi’s first recognition since 2015.

Messi won his 10th La Liga title for Barcelona, scoring 36 goals and bagging 13 assists along the way. He also scored 51 goals in 50 appearances as Barca narrowly lost out in the semifinal of the Champions League last season.

The Argentine magician, who won a record sixth Fifa best Player award in September, will be making his 700th appearance for Barca when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League later tonight.