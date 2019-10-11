Report Says No One Was Wearing Seat Belts in Kevin Hart’s Car Crash

Kevin Hart recently spoke up one month after he got involved in a horrifying car crash.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement to E! News, referring to the two other people that were with him during the crash.

Meanwhile, TMZ has shared a detailed report conducted by the California Highway Patrol on the Sept. 1 car accident, which says that Hart’s friend Jared Black, who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, suddenly accelerated the comedian’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, causing the vehicle to spin out before crashing through a fence and winding up in an embankment.

The report also shut down any notion that the crash was because of a mechanical issue. But then, it was confirmed that the vehicle didn’t have safety harnesses.

Complex adds:

The lack of safety harnesses or airbags in the Barracuda was said to be the primary argument in a potential lawsuit brought by Hart, Black, and his fiancé Rebecca Broxterman, who was in the backseat at the time of accident, against the unnamed company that customized his car. That suit may be in jeopardy now that the report indicated that all three people weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

“There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present,” the report says. Authorities believe that if the belts were actually worn, it was being done “improperly due to excessive slack in the belts.”

You can check out the full report here.