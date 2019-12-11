Report: Ronaldo REGRETS leaving Real Madrid

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly shared with his former teammates in private that he made a mistake leaving Real Madrid last year, after his rival, Lionel Messi ran away with a record sixth Ballon d’Or.

Spain’s ABC, citing sources, said Ronaldo discussed with his close circle of friends, what would have been if he had remained in Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar spent 9 years at Real Madrid, leaving the club in 2018 to join Juventus on a €100 million transfer fee.

He explained the move by his need for “a new challenge”, but reports indicate that the real reason behind the move was his anger with the club’s refusal to offer him the amount he wanted to renew his contract.

But the 34-year-old is now said to regret the move, allegedly thinking that he would have won the last two Golden Ball awards had he stayed at the club, but could not articulate this publicly for obvious reasons, Sputnik reports.

The reports suggest that the forward found it particularly difficult to start from scratch at the age of 33.

This comes bare a week after his great rival Lionel Messi scooped the annual Ballon d’Or award for a record sixth time.

Last year’s trophy also went to another player, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who broke the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly for the first time in 10 years.