Report: Buhari may retain service chiefs till 2023

Despite huge public outcry for their replacement, the current service chiefs may remain in office till the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in May 2023.

The service chiefs, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Naval Staff, are all overdue for retirement.

They were appointed by President Buhari in 2015 upon assumption of office in May 2015. Under military regulations, their terms of service expired in 2017.

The Senate on Tuesday reiterated its position that President Buhari should, as a matter of urgency, remove the service chiefs and replace them with people with fresh ideas and solutions following the massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State on Saturday.

Speaking on the issue on Asire TV, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the clamour for the sack of service chiefs as “out of place”.

“I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law or regulation that is clearly stated.

“They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them.

“The buck stops at his table — with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of the opposition political party, which has clamored for this all the time.”

Also, a source at the presidency who spoke with Daily Independent said the president was not in a hurry to replace the service chiefs now.

He said though he was unhappy over the current security challenges in the country, the president had “implicit faith in the service chiefs and they may work with him till the end of his tenure in 2023”.

He added: “People are just blaming the service chiefs because they are just looking at the surface. Like Garba Shehu said, the buck stops on the table of the president.

“He appointed them and only he can explain why he is still retaining them despite the fact that he receives the blame for security challenges as the commander-in-chief.

“The fact is, the president knows what many of us don’t know. He has access to many privileged information, especially on security matters.

“The Minister of Information has said foreign nations have refused to sell vital weapons to us. How do you expect the service chiefs to prosecute the war without weapons?

“If the president sacks them and replaces them with new ones, which weapons will the new ones prosecute the war with?

“Maybe these are factors the president is considering which influence his decision not to replace them.

“But I can tell you that the president has no plans to replace them. He has implicit trust in them.”

