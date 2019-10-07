‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Members reintegrated in Borno

One hundred and thirty-two repentant Boko Haram members were on Sunday reintegrated into their communities by the Borno State Government.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, at a handing over ceremony of some rehabilitated Boko Haram members in Maiduguri.

She said the youth were released to their families and local government officials after completing 12-month skills acquisition and rehabilitation training at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Transit Centre.

Gambo said the training was designed to equip the beneficiaries with skills that would enable them generate income, be self-reliant and add value to their society, TheNation writes.

Bashir Ahmed, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the government for the empowerment programme, describing it as a life changer.

“We are grateful to the Borno State Government and other organisations such as International Organisation for Migration and other humanitarian agencies.

“We remain grateful for the reintegration and rehabilitation programme aimed at supporting ex-insurgents to become meaningful citizens,” he said.