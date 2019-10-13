Renowned Journalist, Dele Agekameh, is dead

Dele Agekameh, a prominent Nigerian journalist and columnist, has died at the age of 60.

Agekameh died on Friday in Lagos after suffering from renal disorder for more than seven years.

He was a former senior editor at TELL Magazine and wrote columns for some Nigerian newspapers.

In 2004, the deceased set up Quicklink International Network Limited which published The Capitol International Magazine and was also the national director of media and public affairs at National Think-Thank.

Confirming his death, his son, Fabian, told Premium Times, the late journalist has been suffering from kidney problem since 2010

“At the time, he was hypertensive and had a mild case of diabetes. He went to India in 2012 for a surgery to remove some kidney stones, which was successful,” he was quoted as saying.

“However, he was advised that he might need a kidney transplant as a lasting solution. Later in 2012, he had to begin dialysis, which he did at least two times a week and three times when he could manage it.

“That routine became part of his life until he passed away by 9:05 pm on Friday, 11th of October.”