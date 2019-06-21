#RenoUndarted: Reno Omokri Under Fire over Allegations of Fraud

LifeStyle

Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, is trending on Twitter…but not in ways he’d like.

The outspoken Twitter personality is being hailed over the coals on Twitter by users of the platform who criticize him for being a fraud.

According to a section of Twitter users, his #FreeLeahSharibu campaign is hypocritical and a huge scam to harness grants, funds and cash from innocent foreign bodies.

Some users suggest that Reno couldn’t care less whether Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, is released.

They assert that all he cares about is the monetary gain that would come with his campaign.

Pictures of Omokri on some of his travels are posted, with stinging criticisms of the lavish lifestyle he’s enjoying abroad while maintaining allegedly pretentious #FreeLeahSharibu campaign.

Check out some of the tweets on the #RenoUndarted trend below…

