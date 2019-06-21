RenoUndarted: Reno Omokri Under Fire over Allegations of Fraud

Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, is trending on Twitter…but not in ways he’d like.

The outspoken Twitter personality is being hailed over the coals on Twitter by users of the platform who criticize him for being a fraud.

According to a section of Twitter users, his #FreeLeahSharibu campaign is hypocritical and a huge scam to harness grants, funds and cash from innocent foreign bodies.

Some users suggest that Reno couldn’t care less whether Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, is released.

They assert that all he cares about is the monetary gain that would come with his campaign.

Pictures of Omokri on some of his travels are posted, with stinging criticisms of the lavish lifestyle he’s enjoying abroad while maintaining allegedly pretentious #FreeLeahSharibu campaign.

Check out some of the tweets on the #RenoUndarted trend below…

#RenoUndarted

The backstory of Reno Omokri @renoomokri

The free leah sharibu shout has turned out to be a money making venture into his own pocket.

he is in the US clamoring for her release and selling merchandise to who`s pocket sir ? shame on you scam man #RenoUndarted pic.twitter.com/zMJtUBejxS — 💃Ade🇳🇬 (@curlyspeaks) June 21, 2019

See the so called pastor flexing with babes with the money he made through free leah sharibu's campaign…Reno is a fraud#RenoUndarted pic.twitter.com/cmxK6RzzZi — Fakolujo daniel Gbenga (@fakdaniel1) June 21, 2019

The most annoying part is that book he posted on Amazon, for crying out loud will u give the parent of the girl the money? No shirts here and there. The wrath of God is coming on u soon. #RenoUndarted https://t.co/Pot27eTTyS — King Emmy (@KingThormy) June 21, 2019

We stop looking for a monster under the bed when we realize his around us. @renoomokri is like a dog, who, whenever A bone is thrown at him bends to your wills.@pdp puppet. Do you even care about #leahsharibu really? Your reputation preceeds you 👇

It is so piteous #RenoUndarted pic.twitter.com/tZR1RQnoyV — iam_musty (@MustaphaOlatu19) June 21, 2019

This is @renoomokri the man who duped United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Borris Johnson of $4000 all in the name of the free leah Sharibu Campaign @renoomokri is a thief and a fraud. #RenoUndarted pic.twitter.com/B6QbiGv2wm — Mayowa Olaniyan 🇳🇬 (@olaniyanmayowa) June 21, 2019

Think about this… close to 300 Chibok school girls(majorly Christian girls) were kidnapped by BokoHaram, Reno didnt act or say anything on it.

He singled out Leah now so he can exploit unsuspecting people.

What a FRAUD !!!#RenoUndarted — Kemisola Adekunle (@KemisolaAdekun1) June 21, 2019

Oga Reno was trying to ignite or cause civil war in Nigeria while living and enjoying with his family in California, you are a devil Reno. #RenoUndarted. pic.twitter.com/3DjtAFms7O — francis oke (@Doctorfrank2) June 21, 2019

Guess who is stealing ??

Nuisance Reno Omokri .

He is stealing with Leah Sharibu name.

Selling shirts and books and also getting grants and funds from international organisations,groups n individuals.

Which he uses for personal gains #RenoUndarted — Kemisola Adekunle (@KemisolaAdekun1) June 21, 2019