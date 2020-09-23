Reno Omokri speaks on dangers of BBNaija

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that fans of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show will realize how much of their sanity has been affected by it when the show is over.

The author and social critic gave his thoughts on Twitter with the show set to come to an end this weekend.

Expressing his displeasure at the way fans display their support for the show, Reno Omokri pointed out that such energy should have been put into promoting their own business and other issues affecting the country.

He wrote:

“You use your profile to campaign for your #BBNaija housemate. You even wear their branded T-Shirt and hold watch parties. Wrong focus. If you had put in this same effort towards selling a product, or promoting your business, you could have been a millionaire example of sell to excel by now! Name one moral lesson you have learnt from Big Brother? Cite one example of how it has affected your personal development. ‪Fuel and electric prices were raised, and the Naira was devalued, while you were distracted by BBNaija. By the time BBN is over, and you are back to reality, you will realise that your sanity has been affected by the vanity you followed with clarity!”

