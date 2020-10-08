Reno Omokri slates Tacha for ‘lazy Nigerian youth’ jibe

Reno Omokri has reacted after ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha, slammed a man who urged her to lead Nigerians in a protest against the menace of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The man had expressed disappointment on learning that Tacha didn’t lead any protest after her rant against SARS on social media.

“So Tacha didn’t lead a protest today. Disappointing,” he wrote.

The reality TV star responded saying:

“Lazy Nigerian youth. Stay home and be waiting for me.”

Her words didn’t go down well with Reno Omokri who reminded her that the same lazy youths promoted her to the level she is today.

He shared:

“That may well be true. But remember that these same ‘lazy’ Nigerian youths went out of their way to promote you from obscurity to prosperity. A little gratitude won’t be out of place. I agree that celebrities should not be maligned or blackmailed into championing things they don’t have a passion for. No one should force you to lead a protest. However, those whose palm kernels were cracked by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

