Reno Omokri Says ‘Jujuwood’ Would be a More Fitting Name for Nollywood

Reno Omokri thinks ‘Jujuwood’ is a more appropriate name for the Nigerian movie industry.

In another episode of sharing his wisdom nuggets, the self-acclaimed #BuhariTrmentor noted that from his numerous trips to different African and Caribbean countries, he found out that Nigerians are perceived as fetish as a result of representation in our movies.

Citing an experience he had alongside veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanyp in San Francisco, he noted an American lady had screamed at him for bringing out his camera, saying that he wanted to use her picture for juju.

In response to a fan who said Nollywood was still at its infancy stage, Reno Omokri replied with the tweet below.

The bestselling author also reeled off a few movie ideas as a true representation of the Nigerian society as opposed to ‘juju’ movies.

