Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has told Christians what to wear and how to give money in Church on Sunday to show solidarity with the EndSARS campaign.

The #EndSARS campaign which has sparked series of protests across Nigeria is demanding the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a rogue unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

As people from different walks of life locally and globally show solidarity against police brutality in Nigeria, Reno Omokri called on Christians to join the campaign in bringing sanity to the society.

He tweeted:

“I call on every Christian in Nigeria to wear something BLACK to church tomorrow to mourn every Nigerian unjustly killed by FSARS. Remember the words of our Saviour: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me”-Matt 25:40.

“Pastors, lets talk about #EndSARS. Christianity must be about PEOPLE, not MONEY. The African American church that led the Civil Rights Movement. Dr Martin Luther King was a pastor. Pastoral care must be directed at the well being of your members and that is what EndSARS is about.

“Dear Nigerians, If your pastor talks about MONEY in church tomorrow, but does NOT talk about EndSARS, simply get a piece of paper, write #EndSARS on it, wait for offering time, and put that piece of paper in the offering basket. Christianity must be about people, not about money.”

