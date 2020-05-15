Reno Omokri Goes Off on Baby Mamas, Calls Them Wicked

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Reno Omokri is once again fighting his good fight against all things baby mamas and other related matters.

The lawyer and author made his disdain for that lifestyle choice known in yet another Twitter tirade.

Omokri stated that “bringing a baby into this world without a marriage, a stable home and a stable income, is a wicked thing to do” and children are not a source of income.

Speaking on Baby Mamas, Reno tweeted;

“Being a baby mama is not a job. If you want an income, go get a job, instead of getting pregnant. Bringing a baby into this world without a marriage, a stable home and a stable income, is a wicked thing to do. A child is not a means to a livelihood”.

