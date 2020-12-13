Reno Omokri blasts Buhari over abduction of students in Katsina

Public commentator, Reno Omokri, has slammed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) after bandits kidnapped students in Katsina State.

No fewer than 600 students were abducted, while some are feared injured after bandits stormed the Government Science secondary school in Kankara on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Omokri said: “General #Buhari is right there in Katsina. Under his nose, bandits attacked a school. Hundreds of students are allegedly missing. All he does is issue a statement. He can’t even visit the school for an on the spot assessment?”

General #Buhari is right there in Katsina. Under his nose, bandits attacked a school. Hundreds of students are allegedly missing. All he does is issue a statement. He can’t even visit the school for an on the spot assessment?#BringBackOurBoys#BringBackOurBoys#BringBackOurBoys — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) December 13, 2020

Buhari, meanwhile, has condemned the kidnap in a comment after the marauding gunmen struck.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara.

“Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” said President Buhari while pledging to continue to support the police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits.

This would be the second major kidnap in the country after jihadist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014.

The Chibok abduction, among other national challenges, led to the fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

