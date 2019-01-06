Reno Omokiri Releases New Audio Clip of Amaechi ‘Insulting’ Buhari [Listen]

Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, has released a full audio recording of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri made the full audio release available on Sunday in a post on his Twitter page amid the controversies that trailed his post on the same matter Saturday.

In an earlier post, Amaechi is heard saying, “The President does not listen to anybody. Does he even read?”

But after the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital, New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, claimed the audio recording was from 2014 at the height of Amaechi’s fight with Omokri’s former principal, President Goodluck Jonathan.

Omokri then released the full clip where Amaechi was put on record mentioning President Buhari’s name.

He tweeted: “Yesterday, I set up the @NGRPresident. I knew if I released the full #AmaechiTapes, they’d say it was fake.

“Now that @ToluOgunlesi admitted it is actually Amaechi, but from 2014, here is the rest of Part 1 proving that @AsoRock lied.”

Listen to the new audio clip below.

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 6, 2019

